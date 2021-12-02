Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $23,180,399.58 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 333,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $23,180,399.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $17,491,288.23.

On Monday, November 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $32,095,953.63.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 418,973 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $28,976,172.68.

On Monday, November 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,107,259.62.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $14,222,864.20.

On Monday, October 25th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $7,983,746.32.

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $6,189,617.46.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

