Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. Integra LifeSciences also reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on IART. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 345,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,465. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

