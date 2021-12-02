Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $651,980.40 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,265,676.30.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $1,304,918.16.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $1,242,025.84.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $1,258,771.08.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $1,243,950.12.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,227,613.38.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,239,739.62.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,273,928.88.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

