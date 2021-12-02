Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,500,000 after acquiring an additional 311,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Shares of ICE traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,087. The firm has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

