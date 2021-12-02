International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Update

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICTEF opened at $3.90 on Thursday. International Container Terminal Services has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

International Container Terminal Services Company Profile

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

