Intersect Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THG opened at $124.16 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.58.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

