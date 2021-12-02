Intersect Capital LLC Buys 83 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Stryker by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

NYSE SYK opened at $239.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.60 and its 200 day moving average is $263.65. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.