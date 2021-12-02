Intersect Capital LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 598.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 931.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $53.87 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,490. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

