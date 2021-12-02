Intersect Capital LLC Has $274,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,673,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $14,958,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

