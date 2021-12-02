Intersect Capital LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $132.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.22. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

