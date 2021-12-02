Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 750 shares of company stock worth $18,700. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

