Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU traded up $8.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $672.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.30. Intuit has a 1-year low of $353.47 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.