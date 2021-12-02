Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inventiva has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Inventiva stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

