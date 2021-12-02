Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 39,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,455. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

