Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 553,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VBF opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

