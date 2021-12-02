Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

