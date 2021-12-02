Invesco Ltd. Acquires 833 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after buying an additional 36,628 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,181,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:WTM opened at $989.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,079.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $953.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

