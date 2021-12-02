Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ebix by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 126,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $940.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

