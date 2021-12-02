Invesco Ltd. Buys 15,795 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.25% of KAR Auction Services worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 330,602 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,443.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

