Invesco Ltd. Makes New Investment in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 685,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,170,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $3,119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total transaction of 1,909,323.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steen Karsbo acquired 18,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.74 per share, with a total value of 68,505.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 989,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,656. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMAT opened at 3.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.59. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.67 and a fifty-two week high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

