Invesco Ltd. Purchases 21,675 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of York Water worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in York Water by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in York Water by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $607.02 million, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.37. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.59.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.