Invesco Ltd. Sells 23,366 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Clearwater Paper worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLW opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $671.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

CLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

