Invesco Ltd. Sells 90,321 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of UI opened at $296.67 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.11 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.29 and its 200 day moving average is $307.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

