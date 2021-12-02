Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Raised by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,340,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,779,000 after buying an additional 577,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after buying an additional 959,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,045,000 after buying an additional 453,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.