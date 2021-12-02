Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Acas LLC

Acas LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.3% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $387.04. 2,950,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,718,699. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

