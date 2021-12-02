Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $387.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $380.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.