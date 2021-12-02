Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 305.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 189,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,936,000 after purchasing an additional 106,646 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $387.12 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

