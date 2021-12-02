Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $387.12 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.74 and a 200-day moving average of $365.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

