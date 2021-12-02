Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.

Shares of IQI stock remained flat at $$13.15 during trading hours on Thursday. 67,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,705. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

