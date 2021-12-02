Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTO opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $59.01.

