Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £67,557.85 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £67,557.85 ($88,264.76).

INVP opened at GBX 381.50 ($4.98) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 304.48. Investec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 178.89 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 394.50 ($5.15).

Get Investec Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.