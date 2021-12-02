Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ambarella Call Options (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 13,258 call options on the company. This is an increase of 265% compared to the typical volume of 3,634 call options.

AMBA opened at $204.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.90 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $77.06 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.14.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ambarella by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after buying an additional 73,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ambarella by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

