IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.