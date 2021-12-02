iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.20

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 194885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. iQIYI’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iQIYI by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Newport Asia LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 325,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

