IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $44.81 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.05 million, a P/E ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in IRadimed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.