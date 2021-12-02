iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,010 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 173.4% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $100.03.

