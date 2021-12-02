iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY opened at $85.75 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

