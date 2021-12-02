iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 7th

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

IEI opened at $129.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $133.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

