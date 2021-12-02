iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $133.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

