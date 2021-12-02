iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $59.93 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40.

