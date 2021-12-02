iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.63 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.