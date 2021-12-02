iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $101.60 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65.

