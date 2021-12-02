iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

EMIF opened at $22.89 on Thursday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.79% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.