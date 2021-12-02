iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86.

