iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.