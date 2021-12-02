iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.47

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

