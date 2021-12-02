iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

