iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Stake Decreased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for 4.6% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned 5.56% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $16,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of WOOD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.44. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

