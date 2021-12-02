iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.58

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.58 and last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 390082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,071,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,934,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

