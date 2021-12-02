iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Trading Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD)’s share price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.32 and last traded at $77.03. 1,849,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 412,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30.

